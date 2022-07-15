Beast Kingdom Debuts SDCC Exclusives with Iron Man and Mando

Beast Kingdom is preparing for San Diego Comic-Con 2022 as they have unveiled their newest exclusives. Two new Egg Attack Action figures are on the way, with new items for Marvel and Star Wars. Up first is the return of The Mandalorian, but this time he is donning his iconic Beskar Armor. He is loaded with a nice set of accessories, including a jetpack, Darksaber, pistol, and Amban Rifle. Just like previous versions of Mando, he is nicely articulation, and that shine on his armor is nice.

Up next is the blue Marvel Comics Iron Man Stealth Mode Egg Attack Action figure. Standing 6" tall, Tony Stark is wearing some slick new armor featuring an "awe-inspiring indigo-blue." Iron Man will come with a secondary mask, as well as rockets and repulsor. The deco on this figure is incredible, and he will really stand out in any Hall of Armor collection. Both Beast Kingdom exclusive SDCC 2022 Egg Attack Action figures will be priced at $100. It is unclear if they will be released online, but currently, they will only be available at the Beast Kingdom SDCC booth on-site.

"EAA-122SP The Mandalorian Beskar Armor -$100" – The 6-inch EAA (Egg Attack Action) figure from Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' follows the launch of the first Mandalorian armored action figure with an electro-plated special release 'Beskar' armor. Combining high-grade manufacturing techniques to showcase a steel-like suit with a highly articulable figure, the EAA-122SP is a collectable fit for any protector of Grogu!

"EAA-105SP Marvel Comics Iron Man STEALTH MODE -$100" – Based on the designs of the classic comic 'Marvel Super Heroes', the limited edition EAA-105SP is an homage to the Stealth Suit Iron Man! Designed in an awe-inspiring indigo-blue, the highly articulable Egg Attack Action figure blends the stylized EAA design with the cool retro looking armor. Using high grade paint, the figure replicates the metallic, battle-damaged look of the armor.