Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Receives Premium Sideshow Statue

Batman is back as Sideshow Collectibles has revealed their newest DC Comics statue with Batman: The Dark Knight Returns. This legendary story showcases the return to the iconic Caped Crusader after many years of retirement. Donning the cowl once again has big consequences, and Bruce is ready to accept them if it means saving Gotham City. Sideshow Collectibles brings Batman back with this impressive 31" statue that shows the Dark Knight in an action poses launching himself into his next fight. A lightning bolt strikes a Joker-themed gargoyle that will also have a light-up feature only adds to the detail and depth of this piece. The Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Premium Format Statue is priced at $675 and set to release in Summer 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can find him located right here with payment plans available.

"Sideshow presents the Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Premium Format™ Figure, a DC Comics collectible inspired by the iconic cover of the acclaimed comic series. The Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Premium Format Figure measures an impressive 31.5" tall and 22" wide as lightning strikes a Joker-faced gargoyle base, underscoring Batman's return to vigilante crimefighting after giving up the mantle. This DC Comics statue captures the powerful silhouette and grim attitude of Gotham City's greatest defender with explosive action and dynamic coloration."

"The polyresin Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Premium Format Figure is fully sculpted and features detailed textures and paint applications that bring this famous design to life in three dimensions. Batman's costume shows signs of weathering and distress, covered in slashes and blood splatters resulting from his brutal fighting style. His immense cape curls behind him as he descends to the city below, and his raised right hand has Batarang claws between his knuckles. Bruce Wayne's aging face is hidden beneath his short-eared cowl, with a bloody nose and a determined scowl. Bright highlights of blue and white are reflected throughout key areas of this Batman statue to give the illusion of a blinding flash, adding depth and realism to the Dark Knight's triumphant reappearance. Clean up the crime in your collection and bring home the Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Premium Format Figure today!"