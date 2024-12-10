Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, lego

Batman Takes On Mr. Freeze with New DC Comics LEGO Set

The world of LEGO continues to expand as a new collection of building sets are on the way including Batman taking on Mr. Freeze

Article Summary Explore the imaginative world of LEGO with a new Batman vs. Mr. Freeze starter set for kids aged 4 and up.

The 63-piece set features a Batmobile, Batman, and Mr. Freeze with his signature freeze ray.

Easy assembly with starter bricks and instructions makes it perfect for young builders and Batman fans.

Set priced at $19.99, releasing January 1, 2025; pre-orders are not live yet, but excitement is building.

LEGO has just introduced a fantastic new starter set designed for kids aged 4 and up, featuring Batman, his iconic Batmobile, and the icy villain, Mr. Freeze. With just 63 pieces, this set is perfect for beginners, offering starter bricks that simplify the building process while introducing young builders to LEGO's creative world. The Batmobile comes in at 2" tall, 2" wide, and 4" wide and has a sleek design and easy assembly. A LEGO Minifigure can fit inside, and the set will come with a Batman minifigure as well as Mr. Freeze, who comes with his signature freeze ray. This set also features a ice launcher, as Mr. Freeze takes some icy shots at Batman to try and stop the Batmobile in its tracks.

These fun starter sets are a real treat and a great way for younger kids to start their love for LEGO early with larger starter bricks, as well as helping them learn to build with easy instructions. You can not go wrong with a simple set like that that has everything a young or old Batman fan needs to keep the constant fight for Gotham alive. The Batman & Batmobile vs. Mr. Freeze set is priced at $19.99, pre-orders are not live yet, but it is set for a January 1, 2025 release.

New Batman vs Mr. Freeze Mini LEGO Set

"This Batman™ & Batmobile™ vs. Mr. Freeze™ (76301) toy is a creative LEGO® set designed to help kids aged 4 and up develop their building skills as they role-play Super Hero™ adventures. The LEGO DC playset is packed with hands-on fun for preschoolers and young fans of Batman and cool vehicles."

"The set includes Mr. Freeze and Batman minifigures, plus a buildable Batmobile that has room for the Batman minifigure to sit inside. Kids can launch ice elements from a shooter that has a hole in the top to hold Mr. Freeze´s ice blaster or his popsicle. 2 ice diamonds can be attached to various places on the Batmobile, so kids can decide where Mr. Freeze 'freezes' the Batmobile. A colorful picture-story guide is included to provide intuitive instructions. Separate bags of bricks and a large Starter Brick make construction quick and fun."

