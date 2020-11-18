Batman Court of Owls Talon Statue Arrives At Prime 1 Studio

The DC Comics story arc Batman: The Court of Owls comes to life with Prime 1 Studio. One of the Courts highly trained assassins, Talon, is here with this brand new 1/3rd scale statue. The Batman villain stands roughly 30″ tall, is posed in an action stance and will come placed on top of a Court of Owls themed base. Prime 1 Studio has released two different versions of the Talon statue giving fans an exclusive version. The exclusive statue will come with a set of swappable parts that will give Talon two sheathed swords, throwing knives, and a pair of claw hands. Batman better watch out as Talon is ready to strike your collection with this devious statue.

There are not a lot of Batman: Court of Owls collectibles out there, so this statue will be perfect for fans of this hit DC Comics story. The Prime 1 Studio Talon 1/3 Scale Statue will be priced at $1,099, and the exclusive will be getting a $1,199 price tag. The statue is set to release between January and April of 2022,5 and pre-orders are not live yet but will soon here.

"The Court of Owls has sentenced you to die. How I love killing Waynes!" "Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the latest addition to the timeless Museum Masterline Series. The highly skilled assassin MMDC-46: Talon from the Court of Owls. The great grandfather of Dick Grayson, William Cobb, AKA Talon is one of most revered assassins in the Court of Owls. His powers are rare and allow him to be one of the most formidable foes in Gotham. Talon has extreme accelerated healing abilities and does not physically age. He is a master of martial arts and swordsmanship, making him virtually unbeatable."

"Charging forward is the assassin Talon. Swords drawn and ready to take out his next victim in the blink of an eye! Talon has been sculpted and painted in accordance with his classic comic book appearance. The beautiful contrast of the gold, complete with weapons on his suit, make for an eye-catching piece that will set your collection apart from the rest! Talon stands in a breathtaking dynamic pose 30 inches tall upon an ominous Court of Owls base, complete with the mysterious Court of Owls emblem, making it the perfect complement to his image. Bring the assassin to your collection today! A must-have for DC Comics fans everywhere!"

Specifications:

Statue Size approx. 30 inches tall [H:75.1cm W:54.1cm D:46.3m]

Statue Size approx. 32 inches tall with sheathed swords [H:82.4cm W:49.1cm D:59.6m] (Exclusive Version Only)

One (1) Court of Owls designed theme base

One (1) unsheathed swords

One (1) pair of arms holding Sword

One (1) sheathed swords [Exclusive Version Only]

One (1) pair of swappable arm with Claw Hands [Exclusive Version Only]

One (1) pair of swappable hands holding Throwing Knives [Exclusive Bonus Version Only]