Rick and Morty Butter-Robot Comes to Life from Digital Dream Labs

From the hit Adult Swim animated series, Rick and Morty, fans can now bring home the iconic Butter Robot, as seen in season 1. Adult Swim and Digital Dream Labs have teamed up to bring this depressing and butter passing robot to life. Coming straight from the Citadel of Ricks, the Butter Robot like you have never seen him before with the sole purpose of passing you butter and sass. The Butter Robot will feature connectivity to a mobile app that will allow fans even more fun with this Rick and Morty collectible. Fans can hear Butter Robot's iconic voice as it interacts with the surroundings around him. This "self-aware" robot will also react to its environment and can adapt to its situations and even possibly denying your commands. The Rick and Morty Butter Robot is a hilarious joke that can be yours with his very limited edition collectible figure that will not be sold in stores.

The Rick and Morty Butter Robot will be priced at $147 and is expected to serve you butter in May. The robot will feature a variety of mobile app commands that will enhance the collectability and playtime of this Rick and Morty collectible. From passing the butter, lifting objects, to possibly wanting to self-destruct itself (very, very unlikely), this is the robot for you. Adult Swim did release an unboxing video of the prototype robot featuring the co-creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, giving his wise word to fans about the bot. Fans can check out the unboxing video below, and collectors can pre-order their own Butter Robot here.

"Straight from the Citadel of Ricks, the Butter Robot is a nearly-sentient robot that was created for the sole purpose of passing butter. With its lifelike movement and trademark voice, the Butter Robot is sure to deliver hours of fun – all while its complex "emotion engine" creates unique interactions as it struggles with a need for purpose. Get your limited-edition Butter Robot for only $147 during pre-order! (The Butter Robot is not available in stores.)"

TEXT-TO-VOICE Users will enjoy Butter Robot's distinct voice as it interacts with its surroundings or parrots phrases through the mobile app's text-to-voice feature.



EMOTION ENGINE The Butter Robot "reacts" to influences from its environment and adapts to become more "self-aware" over time while choosing to "rebel" against commands.



MOBILE APP Using the complimentary app, select from three control modes (Direct Control, Coding, Passing) to relay a variety of commands to their robot companion.



DIRECT CONTROL MODE Drive the Butter Robot and perform pre-programmed animations (dances, picking up butter, etc.) and more all while watching from an integrated camera.



CODING MODE Program the Butter Robot using drag-and-drop elements to code instruction "blocks" that will relay animated sequences to the Butter Robot.



PASSING MODE The Butter Robot will listen for and respond to the phrase "Pass the Butter" and will react by passing its butter stick (included) to the user who spoke.

