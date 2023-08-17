Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant, Statue | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, knights of the old republic, star wars

Gentle Giant Debuts New Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Statues

Coming to life from the fan favorite franchise of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic comes not one but two new statues

The Star Wars expanded universe is coming home as Gentle Giant Ltd unveils not one but two new exclusive statues. Releasing as Premier Guild Exclusives, the hit video game franchise Knights of the Old Republic is back and ready for action. Darth Revan arrives from KOTOR, while Darth Nihilus from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords. Both Gallery Dioramas capture the powerful Sith Lords in action with impressive detail right off the screen and lightsabers at the ready. Revan is suited up with both purple and red lightsabers in hand, allowing collectors to choose his path. Lord Darth Nihilus embraces the darkness with a dynamic Dark Side energy cloud and signature mask that fans will surely want to display. Both Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic statue are priced at $80, and Premier Guild Members can find Revan here and Nihilus here. May the Force be with you.

Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Darth Nihilus

"Jedi beware! Darth Nihilus is coming for your Force Energy! Leaping forward with his red lightsaber ignited, charging through a cloud of Dark Side energy, the disembodied Sith Lord Darth Nihilus is the newest Gallery Diorama! Made of high-quality PVC, this approximately 10-inch sculpture is based on Nihilus' appearance in the video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II. He comes packaged in a full-color window box."

Star Wars: KOTOR – Darth Revan

"As seen in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the Sith (or Jedi?) Darth Revan stands atop a flaming statue with two lightsabers and a flapping robe in this all-new Gallery Diorama by Gentle Giant LTD. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, including translucent flames and lightsaber blades, it is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window box."

