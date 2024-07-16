Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Doctor Tyme Becomes A McFarlane Toys Platinum Variant

Expand your growing DC Multiverse collection with a look at the latest Platinum Variant for McFarlane Toys new DC Comics wave

McFarlane Toys has really expanded their idea of what a Platinum Variant is with their DC Comics Multiverse line. In the beginning, it was a simple bronze repaint, then an Artist Proof release, but now it is entirely new suits and figures. A Platinum Edition figure is a Chase Variant that is included randomly with a case of figures. It is usually 1:6, but most stores do not order a whole case, which makes them harder to find in stores. McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new set of DC Comics Collector's Edition figures with Ragman, Clock King, and the Red Hood. These figures are all getting their very own Platinum Edition, one of which is a brand-new character. For Red Hood, McFarlane brings his original DC Comics colors back with a more purple suit to fit his Detective Comics look.

Ragman gets more of a change with a whole new black suit, seemingly from his 6-part Ragman mini-series from 2018. The more intriguing Platinum release is with Clock King, who has now become the infamous villain Doctor Tyme! Doctor Tyme, whose real name is Percival Sutter, is a supervillain mainly seen fighting the Doom Patrol. He possesses the ability to manipulate time using a device called the Time Glove. This glove allows him to freeze time, speed it up, or slow it down, making him a formidable opponent. Hopefully, this means the Doom Patrol is coming to the DC Multiverse in the future, but this will surely be a nice figure to find in the wild. Pre-orders for the standard figures are already live at only online stores, including the McFarlaneToysStore, for $29.99 with an August 2024 release, so happy hunting!

