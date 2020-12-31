To Infinity and Beyond with Beast Kingdom Buzz Lightyear Alien Remix

Beast Kingdom has unveiled another Alien Remix Dynamic 8ction Heroes from the hit film Toy Story. We have already seen the new Three-Eyed Alien Sheriff Woody and now to shift gears to infinity and beyond. Packed with high amounts of detail, three interchangeable hands, and four swappable heads with moveable eyes. Buzz Lightyears iconic suit comes to life with this amazing figure, and Alien Remix fans will be happy to add him to their collection.

Expand your Toy Story collection by adding this amazingly detailed and colorful Alien Remix Buzz Lightyear to your collection. From interchangeable pies to moving eyes, this will be a fun companion piece for the Alien Remix Woody. Pre-orders and a release date are not known just yet, but fans will be able to find him here when life. We can wage that the price will be around $59.99 following similar to the Alien Remix Coco Miguel DAH figure.

"When Woody is around, Buzz Lightyear, the Space faring cosmonaut isn't too far behind. Using high gloss paint for the accurately recreated coloring and an attention to detail, Buzz is definitely blasting 'To Infinity, And Beyond'! Each figure includes four types of replaceable Alien head sculpts (normal, open mouthed, grinning and happy), each with movable eyes, as well as three pairs of interchangeable hands. Perfect to pair both characters up in an infinite amount of poses! Not forgetting the adjustable antennas and Woody's removable hat giving collectors two characters with in an endless amount of poses!"

"So make sure this little rascals are added to your collection today, and show your friends and family how Little Three-Eyed Aliens really play dress-up."

Four replaceable head sculpts with movable eyes

Three pairs of replaceable hands