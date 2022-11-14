Beast Kingdom Captures the Magic of Harry Potter with Hogwarts

This year marks the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. A landmark like this means some impressive collectibles, and Beast Kingdom is here to deliver us one. Releasing as part of their Master Craft statue series, the Hogwarts School Of Witchcraft And Wizardry comes to life. Return to the ground of this magic establishment with this impressive 3,000 piece limited edition statue. Coming in at 16" long and 12" high, the castle is faithfully recreated with intricate detail capturing the magic right off the screen. We never see a full tour of the castle in the Harry Potter films, so it is interesting to see the full grounds of Hogwarts. This is a must own statue for any Harry Potter fan, and it will require a trip to Gringotts as it is priced at $599.99. Pre-orders are already live right here, and the castle is set to arrive in January 2024.

The Forbidden Forest is Off Limits Once Again

"In the highly popular world of Harry Potter, authored by J.K Rowling, stands the famous school of wizardry that inspired generations of children and adults alike. Hogwarts, School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where so much of the action from the books and movies takes place has come to represent the central magic of the overall story."

"To commemorate the 20th university of the series, Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' proudly takes fans back to the school with an incredibly detailed statue recreation under the Mastercraft line. The Mastercraft series provide years of experience to fans looking for the highest grade of collectables. The MC-043 statue of the famous school accurately recreates the magical building with intricate detail down the windows and towering spires. "

"Using high grade paint, each statue is hand painted and finished to the highest degree of quality. Explore each party of the connecting buildings and the grounds where Harry Potter and his friends had so many adventures. The statue is limited to 3000 pieces worldwide, with each including an uniquely numbered, iron set plaque. For fans of the Harry Potter series, order yours from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today. "