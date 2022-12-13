Beast Kingdom Debuts Alice in Wonderland Candy Colored Statues

It is time to head off to Wonderland once again for a sweet treat as Beast Kingdom debuts new Mini D-Stage statues. Coming in at roughly 4" tall, Disney's Alice in Wonderland comes to life with a special two statue launch. Alice and the Cheshire Cat are back with a special candy coated set of statues. Alice is seemingly lost in front of the indicator tree for this statue and features a nice design and pearl coating. The Cheshire Cat is up to no good as usual as he gets a detectible translucent design capturing the pink cat with his infamous smile. The world of Alice in Wonderland is beautifully captured here and will be a nice addition to any Disney collection. If these Alice in Wonderland statues are kicking off Beast Kingdom's new Mini D-Stage line, then they are off to a great start. No price or release date is known at the moment, but all things Beast Kingdom can be found here.

Alice in Wonderland Gets A Sweet Treat

"Beast Kingdom's 2022 product line will include a launch of new Mini D-Stage series. The overall height of each diorama is approximately 10 centimeters and the classic characters are beautifully presented. Each figure is set in a simple scene that brings the characters to life in a familiar way, and although they are small, they are still incredibly detailed! This new addition to the Mini D-Stage series presents characters from the beloved classic Disney animated film "Alice in Wonderland." The exquisitely graceful character gestures allow fans to relive some of the most beautiful moments in animation."

"This time, a candy color special edition of "Alice and the Cheshire Cat" double entry is launched. There is Alice who got lost in front of the indicator tree, put on a blue dress with pearl effect. The body of the Cheshire Cat lying is sporting his iconic grin is transparent. With each diorama meticulously crafted with realistic poses and charm, these are not to be missed by fans who love Alice in Wonderland."