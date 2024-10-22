Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Aladdin, Beast Kingdom, disney

Beast Kingdom Debuts New Disney's Aladdin Master Craft Genie

Beast Kingdom is back with a brand new statue as they step into Agrabah with Aladdin and their new Master Craft Genie

Article Summary Explore Beast Kingdom's latest Master Craft Genie from Disney's 1992 classic, Aladdin.

The stunning 13” blue translucent Genie statue is full of magic and intricate details.

Limited edition Genie at 3,000 pieces, with each featuring a unique numbered plaque.

Pre-order this enchanting Aladdin collectible now for $248.99 on Beast Kingdom's site.

Beast Kingdom is returning to the magical world of Disney with another limited edition Master Craft statue. This time, we return to Agrabah as the powerful and delightful Genie has been summoned once again from Disney's 1992 animated film, Aladdin. Robin Williams brought this character to life, and now the Beast Kingdom honors Genie's legacy with a new 13" tall statue. In the Disney film, Genie is a magical being who grants Aladdin three wishes after being freed from a mystical lamp. He is a very powerful being but is only limited to the lamp and is bound to the user who holds it. However, by the end of the movie, Aladdin would use his final wish to give Genie his freedom.

This statue showcases Genie in a nice blue translucent sculpt as he is placed back into the Cave of Wonders with Magic Carpet on a pile of treasure. This statue is packed with detail that will surely bring the magic home for any fan of Aladdin for $248.99. Genie will be limited to only 3,000 pieces, so pre-orders will surely want to pre-order one while they can right on the Beast Kingdom site. Boom Baby!

Beast Kingdom – Disney Aladdin Master Craft Genie

"Oh! Great one who summons me. I stand by my oath, loyalty to wishes three. " In Disney's classic animated film Aladdin, the Genie is known for his humor and magical powers, granting the lamp holder three wishes. Now, Beast Kingdom has released the high-end "Master Craft" collectible statue, using handcrafted molds and professional painting techniques to bring the Genie to life. "

"The translucent material showcases his iconic blue skin, while the lamp base is adorned with coins and gems, complemented by a detailed magic carpet, creating an enchanting vibe. This isn't just a collectible; it's a symbol of magic and dreams! With only 3,000 pieces worldwide, snag your blue "big" Genie and tell him your wishes!"

Product Features:

Expert sculpting and hand-painted details.

Translucent material highlights the Genie's magical blue form.

Limited to 3,000 pieces, each with a unique numbered plaque.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!