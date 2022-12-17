Beast Kingdom Drops New & Adorable Avatar Mini Egg Attack Figures

The long awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way Of Water, has finally arrived after an impressive 13 years. The film looks gorgeous but will the story be able to hold its own and allow for a whole franchise to grow from it? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, there are plenty of collectibles to acquire for this new Na'vi adventure. Beast Kingdom is here with some new Mini Egg Attack figures featuring Jake Sully and Neytiri from Avatar: The Way Of Water. The land and sea are being showcased here, with Neytiri taking flight on her Mountain Banshee. Jake Sully, on the other is riding a new creature that will be introduced in The Way of Water with the Skimwing. Each of these Beast Kingdom Avatar 2 Mini Egg Attacks are packed with color and a fun design that will be a nice peon for any home or office. Pre-orders for the Avatar: The Way of Water MEA's are not live just yet, but fans can find all things Beast King here. Watch The Way of Water in theaters now!

Beast Kingdom Welcomes The Way of Water

"It's been thirteen years since one of the most profitable films in history hit our movie screens. Now the long awaited sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water is finally upon us, taking fans back to the planet Pandora for an exciting new chapter. Join the new Na'vi Jake Sully once again, who has since married Neytiri, creating their very own family. Following their life in Pandora, a new enemy emerges, threatening their very existence once more."

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' proudly presents a new collection of 3-inch MEA (Mini Egg Attack) figurines, which encapsulate the new designs of the Na'vi both on water and on land. Take to the skies with the Mountain Banshees called Ikran as they carry our two main heroes Jake and Neytiri. Detailed, mini figurines show the characters in flight as they set of on the quest of a lifetime. In addition to the loyal Ikran, there is a new flying beast, which will debut in the second movie. Join the fun and take home a little bit of Pandora's magic today!"