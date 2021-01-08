Wonder Woman 1984 Gets Dynamic With Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom enters the Wonder Woman 1984 game as they announce their very own Golden Armored Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. The figure is highly detailed with great articulation, realistic features, a beautifully sculpted set of armor. Fans will also be able to customize their own figure as Princess Diana will come with three interchangeable hands, Lasso of Truth, and swappable pairs of hands. Capturing the Golden Eagle Armor perfectly, Beast Kingdom is giving fans are great new figure to add to their growing Wonder Woman collection.

At this point, these Golden Armor figure designs from WW84 are getting pretty annoying. Everyone has their own version of this design, and the market is now filled with golden Wonder Woman's. Before the movie aired, there was a sort of clouded mystery behind this design, and it really worked well for it. Not that the movie is out there (and not well-liked), the hype for this and other WW84 collectibles will likely drop. This is still a great figure though, if you're a Wonder Woman fan, then Beast Kingdom really is giving fans a fun, detailed, and articulated figure that hit all the right spots. The Wonder Woman 1984 Wonder Woman Golden Armor will be priced at $110. She is set to swoop on in and save the day in July 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Nothing good is born from lies. And greatness is not what you think." Diana, princess of the Amazon's, and protector of humanity is back in her second solo outing, this time in the neon-lit 1980's. Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' presents the latest 'Dynamic 8ction Heroes' DAH for one of the fiercest warrior princesses to ever grace the comics and movies. This time Diana is fighting for love and freedom in the latest 'Wonder Woman 1984' feature film. With her very own DAH, Diana is ready for all the challenges faced ahead.

DC's Wonder Woman played most recently by the fantastic Gal Gadot, this time sports the infamous 'Golden Eagle Armor'. Referencing ancient Roman solders, the armor is as slick as it is shiny, with far reaching wings giving Wonder Woman an amazing new look. The realistic head sculpts as well as the electroplated armor gives collectors an exclusive way to showcase their favorite warrior princess. The large detachable golden wings also allow the most famous parts of the movie to be recreated. With a detailed head sculpt, hair implanting techniques as well as a removable helmet, the immeasurable charm of Gal Gadot and the Wonder Woman character is recreated for collectors to enjoy. A must for fans of Wonder Woman's latest outing and DC fans as a whole."

DAH-026 Wonder Woman 1984 Golden Armor

Accessories:

Electroplated outer suit

x2 head sculpts (With hair, with hair and helmet)

x2 replaceable face sculpts (Normal, angry)

x1 Removable Helmet

x1 Removable wing

x1 Lasso of truth

x3 replaceable hands (Fist, open hand, grip)

x1 Special branded figure base with bracket