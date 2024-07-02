Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, Beast Kingdom, sdcc

Beast Kingdom Reveals Limited Edition SDCC 24' Batman Returns Figure

Beast Kingdom is back with some new limited edition exclusives for San Diego Comic Con including the return of Batman

Article Summary Beast Kingdom debuts SDCC exclusive Batman Returns figure for $59.99.

Michael Keaton's varied batsuits featured, blue/gray design highlighted.

Figure includes fabric cape, grappling gun, and other iconic accessories.

Advance orders open for July 2024 delivery of dynamic articulation Batman.

The Flash was a very interesting film, and while it was a sad ending to the DCEU, it brought some incredible this to the table. The story was great, and it was incredible to see Michael Keaton don the cowl once again as Batman. In this multiverse story, this version of the Dark Knight has retired, but it is time for action once again to save the multiverse. During the film, DC Comics fans got a glimpse as some of Batman's catsuits form over the years, including some that have not been seen on screen before. The Beast Kingdom is turning back the clock and bringing the Batman Returns blue and gray bat suit. Similar to what fans see in DC Comics, this suit puts Keaton in a new sleek metallic silver and blue suit that features a fabric cape. Batman comes with a nice set of swappable hands, a grapple gun, a ninja star and a batarang. This is a great limited edition figure for San Diego Comic Con that is priced at $59.99, he is set for a July 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Batman Returns (BM 85th version)

"As the original design of the Batman Returns suit remains firmly embedded in pop culture history, Beast Kingdom's "Entertainment Experience Brand" celebrates the release of the new Flash movie by revisiting the iconic Batman Returns suit from the 1992 film. Relive the memorable scenes with your own D.A.H (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) action figure. With over 20 points of articulation, this brooding superhero is meticulously recreated with high-quality detail."

"The figure features the iconic yellow and black Batman logo, complete with the utility belt and muscular special metallic finish paired suit, complemented by a real fabric cape. The set also includes a variety of accessories such as the Batarang, mini darts, and communicator. For avid fans of the classic Batman, this collector's set is an absolute must-have. Place your order exclusively from a Beast Kingdom outlet today!"

