Toy Story Rex Gets a High Score With Disney Beast Kingdom Statue

Beast Kingdom is taking us back to Toy Story 2 with their newest Disney Mastercraft statue. Rex is back and ready to take on Zurg and get the new high score with this amazing piece. Standing roughly 12" tall, Rex comes to life right off the screen feating his toy design on a diorama styled base. Limited to only 3000 pieces, Rex is displayed with a game controller on letter blocks. Packed with detail, this dino is packed with amazing detail that will please any Toy Story fan.

Beast Kingdom Mastercraft statues are always very well done and capture each character perfectly. Toy Story fans will be able to show off Rex in an amazing gaming pose that will be a great addition to your Disney collection. Pre-orders for the Toy Story Rex Disney/ Pixar Mastercraft statue are nit live yet. Prices and release dates are not known either but fans will be able to find them located here once finally live. Don't miss out on some of the other great Disney collectibles also coming soon from Beast Kingdom.

"Amongst the Toy Story series of recurring characters, the T-Rex (aka Rex) has been a solid friend and hilarious to watch. The little green dinosaur toy, a favorite with owner Andy is a cute but sometimes clumsy addition to the toy gang. In Toy Story 2, we see Rex's aspirations to become a video game champion reach their peak when he trains to defeat the evil 'Zurg'! A video game controller at hand, and a ton of determination to boot, Rex is on his own mission for gaming domination.

Beast Kingdom, 'The Entertainment Experience Brand' proudly introduces the latest in high-end, Master Craft collectibles statues, The MC-033 Rex. Faithfully recreating the famous scenes in Toy Story 2 where Rex is fully committing to his training, we see him here resting his gaming controller on a stack of blocks, ready for the big challenge of beating Zurg. Utilizing the highest quality in handcrafted and hand-painted manufacturing, Rex is recreated with an incredibly faithful attention to details. So make sure this high-end Rex statue is added to your collection."