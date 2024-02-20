Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, star wars

Beast Kingdom Unveils Star Wars Egg Attack Floating Millennium Falcon

Step into a galaxy far, far away as Beast Kingdom unveils their newest Egg Attack Floating creation from the Star Wars universe

Article Summary Beast Kingdom releases a levitating Millennium Falcon from Empire Strikes Back.

Features intricate details and LED lights, available for pre-order at $179.99.

Levitation achieved through magnetic base, ship showcases battle scars.

Available November 2024, exclusive to official Beast Kingdom stores.

Prepare to embark on an intergalactic adventure like never before as Beast Kingdom unveils its latest Star Wars collectible. Releasing as part of their Egg Attack Floating line, the iconic Millennium Falcon from Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back has arrived. Featuring mesmerizing LED lights, this iconic ship comes to life and features a unique magnetic base that will allow this collectible to defy gravity. Showcasing the legendary ship levitating in mid-air, fans will be able to witness the infamous ship that completed the Kessel Run in just 12 parsecs. A lot of impressive detail is showcased in the, capturing the Millennium Falcon in all its glory from the Original Trilogy.

Star Wars fans will be transported to a galaxy far, far away with this collectible that easily evokes the magic of hyperspace travel. From the ship's aged look and battle scars, the Empire will not know what hit them with this ship in your Rebellion. The Egg Attack Floating Series Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Millennium Falcon is priced at $179.99. Pre-orders are already live online like on the Beast Kingdom Store with a November 2024 release date.

Egg Attack Floating Star Wars Millenium Falcon

"Beast Kingdom's classic magnetic levitation "Egg Attack Floating" series brings back the iconic spaceship from "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," the iconic Millennium Falcon. To recreate the Millennium Falcon, an icon in its own right for Star Wars fans, meticulous attention was given to carving out every detail of the spaceship, including the mechanical structures, the AG-2G quad laser cannons on the upper and lower turrets, and the radar dish."

"The high-quality coloring techniques give the Falcon an aged look, allowing fans to see the many battle scars the Falcon endured through countless wars. Embedded LED lights enhance the overall effect, making the Falcon even more impressive, especially when the lights are dimmed. Finally, equipped with a new matte black magnetic base, fans can enjoy the Millennium Falcon as it flies through the Kessel Run in an impressive 20 parsecs. Take home this stunning collector's piece, fit for any avid Star Wars fan, both new and old, only from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."

