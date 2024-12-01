Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel

Hot Toys Announces Limited Edition Marvel Comics Iron Patriot Figure

The savior of the Secret Invasion has arrived as Norman Osborn is the Iron Patriot and Hot Toys is bringing this Marvel Comics hero to life

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a limited edition Iron Patriot figure inspired by Marvel's Secret Invasion storyline.

The figure stands 12.8" tall, features 30 points of articulation, and is limited to 3,000 pieces.

Inspired by Norman Osborn's Dark Avengers, it combines Cap's symbolism with Iron Man's tech.

Collectors can RSVP on Sideshow Collectibles for pre-order notifications of this stunning piece.

Hot Toys has unveiled a brand new limited edition 1/6 scale figure that brings an iconic villain into the spotlight. After the Skrull invasion in the Marvel Comics Secret Invasion storyline, Norman Osborn manipulates events behind the scenes to have the public see him as a national hero. Known to Spider-Man as the Green Goblin, Norman would soon gain control of Tony Starks assets as well as S.H.I.E.L.D. and even rename it H.A.M.M.E.R. He would go on to create the Iron Patriot persona by combining the symbolism of Captain America with the technology of Iron Man, presenting himself as a new patriotic protector.

Hot Toys is now bringing the Iron Patriot to life with an impressive new figure that stands 12.8" tall, has 30 points of articulation, and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. Iron Patriot will have LEDs in his suit as well as swappable chest plates, forearm armor, shoulder armor, and a magnetic shield. Get ready to assemble the Dark Avengers with this glorious figure that captured a pretty incredible era of Marvel Comics. Pre-orders are not live, but fans can RSVP on Sideshow Collectibles to notify collectors when they are available.

Hot Toys Limited Edition Marvel Comics Iron Patriot 1/6 Figure

"After the invasion of the Skrulls, Norman Osborn emerged as the new world hero. When he decided to form a new team of Avengers, he realized that they needed to embody the heroic images of Captain America and Iron Man. Therefore, he created the Iron Patriot armor, a suit that combines elements of Iron Man's technology with the colors of the American flag."

"Inspired by the Iron Patriot armor suit as seen in Marvel Comics, this meticulously crafted collectible is made from diecast material and skillfully painted in metallic red, blue, and silver. The figure features a newly developed helmet with an LED light-up function, a sleek armor design with 25 LED light-up points throughout the body, multiple pairs of interchangeable hands for dynamic poses, a circular Captain America shield, and a specially designed figure stand with its own LED light-up function."

