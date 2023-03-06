Bandai Reveals Demon Slayer Ultimate Legends Figures Are Coming Bring home the world of Demon Slayer as Bandai announces they are bringing iconic heroes from the anime to their Ultimate Legends 5” line

A lot of eyes are on the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba lately. Not only is the show getting a movie theater recap release, but new collectibles are arriving soon from McFarlane Toys. Those figures were definitely something else with 7", 5", and statue releases, but Bandai is here to blow them out of the water. Bandai has just announced that Demon Slayer is joining their Ultimate Legends line with three impressive figures. Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu are back and stand 5 inches tall with 27 points of articulation! These figures look remarkable, and their packaging is something else with some impressive art that will make you never want to open them. These are the figures fans will want to get their hands on, and they are only $16.99. Pre-orders for the Demon Slayer Ultimate Legends line are already live right here, so get them while you can with a June 2023 release.

The Power of Demon Slayer Comes to Bandai's Ultimate Legends

"Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. have given collectors more than enough reason to expand their shelf space with a growing selection of high-quality figures that take anime from the screens to fans' hands. Now the Ultimate Legends line has added a new fan-favorite IP to introduce Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collectors to the 5-inch figure fun!"

"Ultimate Legends brings Demon Slayer's Tanjiro Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma to 5-inch figure form with an impressive 27 points of articulation and the exceptional detail fans have come to expect from Bandai. Each figure includes character-specific accessories, and an extra set of hands, and comes in collectible packaging featuring artwork from the anime. Ultimate Legends HD delivers a high-quality figure created to look exactly like your favorite character from the popular anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba"

Ages 4+