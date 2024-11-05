Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: cars, disney, iron studios

Iron Studios Debuts New Cars Lightning Mcqueen & Tow Mater Statue

Iron Studios is back with a new selection of incredible 1/10 Art Scale statues including the return to Radiator Springs with Cars

Article Summary Discover the new 1/10 Art Scale Cars statue from Iron Studios, showcasing Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater.

The detailed 14” statue captures the iconic essence of Disney's Cars in Radiator Springs.

Features a diorama with miniature buildings, signs, and scenic details from Radiator Springs.

Pre-orders for this deluxe statue are available now, with a release slated for Q4 2025 at $999.99.

Life is a highway as Iron Studios is returning to Radiator Springs with a brand new and highly detailed statue from Disney's Cars. This legendary animated film arrived in 2006, and it featured the story of Lightning McQueen, a hotshot race car who aims to win the Piston Cup. However, on his way to the final race in California, he accidentally ends up in the quiet town of Radiator Springs. After a bit of trouble, McQueen finds himself stuck in this town, with some cars that take a slower pace of life. But as time goes on, he starts to appreciate the people and the town and take things just a little slower in life.

Now, Iron Studios captures Radiator Springs with this new 14" tall deluxe statue that features Lightning Mcqueen and Tow Mater. Both chargers are faithfully crafted right from the hit animated Disney film along with elements of Radiator Springs. From the Route 66 vibe and the desert setting to the elegant town and even Sally and McQueen's scenic drive, this statue has it all. Pre-orders of this beauty are already live for a mighty $999.99, and they are set for a Q4 2025 release.

Disney Lightning Mcqueen & Tow Mater – Cars – Deluxe

"On a platform of pure rock, shaped by the hot winds of the Sonoran Desert over time, the fearless and daring scarlet racer smiles at his charismatic yet sometimes clumsy best friend, a friendly and rustic tow truck that time and rust have transformed into a patchwork of brown and orange, with parts of its original blue still visible. Arriving in first place on the podium, Iron Studios proudly presents the statue "Lightning McQueen & Tow Mater – Cars – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10", featuring the main protagonists of the classic Disney Pixar Animation Studios film."

"Set on a diorama base full of references like miniature buildings, signs, and the beautiful vegetation of Radiator Springs in the front, along with a pair of miniatures in the back depicting McQueen and his beloved Sally Carrera reminiscing about their races along nearby routes, passing through natural rock tunnels."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!