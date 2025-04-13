Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: beetlejuice, NECA

Beetlejuice Suits Up with NECA for New Ultimate Wedding Tuxedo Figure

Coming to life from Tim Burton's 2024 sequel to Beetlejuice, the ghost with most is back with a new figure from NECA

Article Summary Beetlejuice returns in NECA's Ultimate Red Tuxedo figure, inspired by Tim Burton's 2024 sequel.

The figure debuts as a Target exclusive, featuring a marriage contract and interchangeable parts.

This 7-inch Beetlejuice figure comes with a ripped-out heart and creepy Baby Beetlejuice accessory.

Capture the iconic red tux look and chaos of Beetlejuice strikingly with NECA's latest figure release.

Tim Burton returns with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to his 1988 cult classic. The film reunites Michael Keaton as the mischievous Betelgeuse, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O'Hara as Delia. The film did introduce new characters as well, like Lydia's rebellious daughter, Astrid, who is portrayed by Jenna Ortega. The story follows three generations of the Deetz family who are returning to their haunted home after a family tragedy. As expected, chaos ensues as Lydia's rebellious daughter accidentally opens a portal to the Afterlife, leading Lydia to require the help of Betelgeuse once again.

The Ghost with the Most is now back and ready to cash in on his marriage proposal, sporting a new red tux and scheming portrait. Inspired by the events of the sequel, the NECA Beetlejuice Ultimate Red Tuxedo figure has arrived first as a Target Haulathon exclusive. He will come to feature impressive sculptures along with a marriage agreement, a ripped-out heart, two swappable heads, a variety of interchangeable hands, and a creepy Baby Beetle. Fans can snag up this Ultimate Red Tuxedo right now at Target Stores and online for $34.99.

NECA – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Ultimate Red Tuxedo

"From Tim Burton's 2024 masterpiece sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, comes another Ultimate Beetlejuice, sporting his infamous red wedding tuxedo. Thirty-six years later, Beetlejuice is scheming once more to marry Lydia and finally escape the Afterlife! He shows up in his iconic look to disrupt Lydia's own wedding and performs the classic 1968 song "MacArthur Park," hoping to finally win over the love of his life and be locked in eternal matrimony."

"This 7-inch scale, fully articulated action figure includes interchangeable faceplates and hands, heart, bloody Baby Beetlejuice, and the marriage contract signed by Lydia. Comes in window-box packaging with opening front flap, perfect for your horror collection. Say his name three times and bring this amazing NECA Ultimate home, home, home!"

