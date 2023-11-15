Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Beware the Rat King as Super7 Debuts New TMNT Ultimates Wave 11

Get ready for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 11 as Super7 finally drops pre-orders for the new wave of shell-shocking figures

Article Summary Super7 unveils TMNT ULTIMATES! Wave 11 featuring debut of Rat King.

The Rat King figure comes with multiple heads, hands, and sewers-themed props.

Pre-order the Rat King for $55 for an August 2024 release via Super7's site.

Full wave purchase grants exclusive accessory pack with character-specific weapons.

There are a lot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles out there from NECA, Playmates, and even Super7. Each of them does stand out from the other, with Super7 dishing out some pretty wild characters. Pre-orders for the new wave of Super7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have arrived, including the debut of the Rat King. The Rat King has been placed throughout the TMNT multiverse with appearances in the comics, as well as the animated series, and even video games. Super7 has brought this rat-inspired villain to life with a brand-new sculpt and tons of accessories. This included three different heads, which included a more handsome approach to the sewer dweller. The Rat King will also come with eight pairs of hands as some rat-themed items like a Flute, Rat-Tail Scepter, Sewer Pipe Knife, Rat-Tooth Grappling Hook, and a dead cat bandolier. Pre-orders are live for the TMNT Ultimates Wave 11, which is right here for $55, an August 2024 release, and a bonus accessory pack for a whole wave purchase directly from Super7.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 11 Rat King

"The Rat King is a dangerous foe when you live in the sewers, and also happens to be one of the few villains to appear in the TMNT comics, animated series, and video game! This highly articulated, 7" scale Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle ULTIMATES! Rat King is inspired by the vintage toy from the 1980s and features intricate sculpt and premium paint detail, an array of interchangeable heads and hands, and an assortment of accessories, including a rat-charming flute, a rat-tooth grappling hook, a cat bandolier, and more. The battle against crime takes unexpected twists and turns, but your collection will be ready for any new developments when you add the made-to-order Rat King ULTIMATES!"

Exclusive Super Pack

"Assemble the complete Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 11 collection and receive an exclusive Super Pack with an assortment of weapons specific to these characters! Available only with the purchase of the full wave of Super7 ULTIMATES! Figures from Super7.com."

