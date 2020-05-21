Bill & Ted Get Animated Once Again with New Incendium Figures

Incendium has opened up preorders for their newest Bill and Ted figures. These figures I'll be based on the second installment of their movie with Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. Both Bill S. Preston Esquire and Ted "Theodore" Logan are back and will be 5 inches. They will also have roughly 12 points of articulation and will include some excellent accessories. Bill and Ted will both come with their own guitar and a pair of sunglasses. To make these figures even more awesome is that they are inspired by classic morning cartoons giving each figure a nice animated finish. The animated adventure of Bill and Ted return with these figures and their retro style packaging. They will have car backs with decals on the front and the back covering descriptions for both characters. These are two figures that will have Bill and Ted's fans running to their phone booths and a must have for their collection.

These animated Bill and Ted figures are a great way to bring back such a hilarious movie. The retro style packing is a huge plus and these will just pop in and fans collection. They will both be priced at $29.95. This does seem a little high but for the recreation of these as animated characters and the beautiful card backing packaging I can see why the price tag. No release date has been given just yet but pre-orders are already live and can be found here for Ted and here for Bill. Bring the adventures home with these two figures and don't be Bogus.

"Don't Be Bogus, help Bill & Ted save the future! Travel through time with these two most triumphant figures. FigBiz officially licensed action figures are the perfect addition to any collection, inspired by the ultimate era of Saturday morning cartoons!" Accessories Include:

Custom Guitar

Sunglasses

Alternate Picking Hand

Fig Biz Clear Base