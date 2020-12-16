Power Ranger Blue Ranger Brings the Brains to threezero

Billy is back and is ready to join his fellow Power Rangers at threezero. Yesterday, Hasbro announced their newest partnership with threezero giving fans new 12-inch fully detailed figures. This is the first for the Power Rangers franchise, and they will feature 34 points of articulation, hand-tailored fabric clothing, and a variety of accessories. The Blue Ranger is back and ready for action with this figure, and it will come with four pairs of interchangeable hands, his blade blaster, and his specialty weapon, the Power Lance. Hasbro and threezero really capture the design of Billy, which will provide an extra level of depth to any collection.

The Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers are in the iconic Rangers group, but it would be great to extend the Rangers' legacy by seeing new teams. It'd be fun to see Lost Galaxy, Wild Force, Dino Thunder, Ninja Storm, and others come to life in future releases. The Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Blue Ranger 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure from threezero and Hasbro will be priced at $99. No release date has been revealed just yet, but fans will need to pre-order theirs by February 20, 2021, which fans can find located here on Hasbro Pulse. If fans want to unite with the original Power Rangers, then threezero and Hasbro offer a spectacular six-pack ranger bundle that can be found here for $549.00.

"The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are approximately 12" (30cm) tall, fully-articulated collectible figures with hand-tailored fabric costumes, standard boots, and unique Mighty Morphin helmet. Each Power Ranger figure includes a utility belt, Blade Blaster holster, Blade Blaster, individual weapons, and four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands. The Power Rangers' individual weapons may also be integrated into the Power Blaster by combining the Power Sword, Power Bow, Power Axe, Power Daggers, and Power Lance accessories; included separately with the core five (5) Power Rangers figures. This powerful assembled weapon is used as a finisher on small monsters."

Features:

Officially licensed by Hasbro

Approximately 12″ (30cm) tall

Fully-articulated collectible figure

~34 Points of Articulation

Hand-tailored fabric clothing

Costume:

One (1) Mighty Morphin helmet

One (1) fabric outfit

One (1) utility belt

One (1) Blade Blaster holster

One (1) pair of boots

Four (4) Pairs of Interchangeable Hands: One (1) pair of Fists, one (1) pair Relaxed, one (1) pair for holding Melee Weapons, and one (1) pair for holding Firearms.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — 1/6 Blue Ranger

One (1) Blade Blaster (can convert into blade or sidearm form)

One (1) Power Lance (can split into a pair of trident-shaped blades)