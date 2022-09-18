Black Adam Sit Upon His Throne with New McFarlane Toys Figure

We are still a couple of months away from seeing the hierarchy of the DC Universe change with Black Adam. I am actually excited to see this film, and it has been in the works for almost a decade, which is insane. I think The Rock is going to let his fist do the talking in this film, and I am just excited to see more over-the-top superhero action. McFarlane Toys also seems pretty excited for Black Adam as they have revealed a third figure for the line. That is right; a third DC Multiverse Black Adam figure is heading our way with this god coming with a new throne accessory. A king always needs a throne, and this is a figure I think I prefer over the other two, as it adds a new accessory and some new artwork on the packaging. The DC Comics Multiverse Black Adam Movie Throne figure is priced at $19.99, and while pre-orders are not live just yet, he can be found here.

"Hailed as the slave who became Champion, the mortal Teth-Adam was bestowed the powers of the gods, transforming into a fearsome superpowered being at the utterance of a single magic word: SHAZAM. He freed his people from the king of Kahndaq before grief over the loss of his family turned to cold fury, and he was entombed for his vengeful actions. Nearly 5,000 years later, Black Adam is freed from his slumber and finds himself in a world he does not recognize. Now he must try to see himself not as Kahndaq's destroyer, but its saviour."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Black Adam is based on his look from the upcoming movie Black Adam

Black Adam comes with his throne and a base

Included collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

