Black Panther Jumps Right Out of the Comics with New Legends Figure

A new Marvel Comics inspired Black Panther action figure is on the way from Hasbro for their Marvel Legends line. A classic piece of the Panther costume has returned with his faithful cape and a new design that appear to be from his 2005 era of comics. This comic version of the King of Wakanda will release in the new Wakanda Forever wave and will also include a Build-A-Figure piece. It is always a massive plus when awesome comic book designs like this come to life, and with all the updated teach in the Hasbro studio, this figure will be a must for Black Panther fans. Besides his updated comic-inspired super suit, T'Challa will just come with another pair of hands, and he will come in the new windowless packaging. The new figure is set to hit collectors' shelves in February 2023. Pre-orders are live right now at most major retailers like here for $24.99.

"Using his genius mind, mystically enhanced physicality, and the Vibranium technology of his homeland, T'Challa both rules and defends Wakanda as the ancestral hero, Black Panther. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

Includes: figure, 6 accessories, and 1 build-a-figure part

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE MARVEL FIGURE: The king of Wakanda joins the Marvel Legends Series with this premium 6-inch-scale Black Panther action figure inspired by Marvel Comics

MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT-INSPIRED DESIGN: This Marvel Legends Classic Comics Black Panther figure recreates the character's classic caped costume as seen throughout his appearances in Marvel Comics, right down to the figured lines along his gloves and boots!

CLAWS OF THE PANTHER: The Marvel Legends Classic Comics Black Panther features two sets of swappable hand accessories, one set of fists and one set of hands with extended claws!

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PART(S) (ATTUMA): Each Black Panther Marvel Legends figure include at least one Build-A-Figure piece. Collect all the figures to assemble an additional figure (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures with Marvel Entertainment-inspired characters (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)