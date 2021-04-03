Superman Gets 1,000LE Black Suit Statue From Weta Workshop

The black suit trend continues as Weta Workshop unveils another new statue from the phenomena of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, Superman is back from the dead with another amazing statue capturing the new black suit costume design. The 1:4 scale statue was digitally sculpted from 3D film films from Zack Snyder's Justice League, making it a perfect creation and addition for fans. Weta Workshop did include two different head sculpts, allowing fans to display both normal and red eyed heat vision expressions. The red eyes version will have an LED mode bringing new life and dynamic feel to this amazing Black Suit Superman statue.

The Zack Snyder's Justice League Black Suit Superman 1:4 Statue is priced at $899. The Man of Steel is set to release in January 2022, and pre-orders can be found located here. For fans of the Director's Cut of Justice League, be on the lookout for other Weta Workshop limited edition statues coming soon featuring the new villains of the film; Darkseid and DeSaad. Show your Restore the Snyderverse love by adding some of these truly unique statues to your growing DC Comics and DCEU collection.

"SUPERMAN – BLACK SUIT – 1:4 Scale Limited Edition of 1,000. The signature superhero of the DC Universe, Superman returns wearing the iconic black version of his costume in Zack Snyder's Justice League."

FEATURES

1:4 scale statue in high quality polystone

Portrays the most well-known superhero of them all – Superman, in an iconic black suit with the "S" emblazoned on his chest.

2 x interchangeable heads with different facial expressions and LED light-up eyes

Sculpture's concept creation under Zack's vision and direction

Digitally sculpted from original 3D film files, by Weta Workshop artist Mauro Santini.

Unique base design featuring additional "Zack Snyder's Justice League" plaque for display at collector's preference.