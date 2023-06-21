Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: blue beetle, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Blue Beetle Takes Flight with New McFarlane DC Multiverse Figure

A new era of the DC Universe is upon us and McFarlane Toys is giving fans front row seats to Blue Beetle with some new collectibles

There is a new hero in town as McFarlane Toys welcomes the world of Blue Beetle to their growing DC Multiverse collection. The Flash is exiting the building and that means a new era of the DC Universe is on the way. Coming from the modern version of the DC Comics character, Jamie Reyes takes control of a powerful cosmos alien artifact known as the scarab. This suit allows Jamie to create any weapon from his mind, and the suit will protect its host at all costs. McFarlane Toys faithfully brings the Blue Beetle to life and in Battle Mode with a new figure. Jaime will come with three pairs of hands and a set of attachable wings for more in-air action sequences. The DC Multiverse Blue Beetle (Battle Mode) is priced at $19.99, set for a July 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here. Check out the other Beetle releases from McFarlane with statues and figures like the new standard release here.

Blue Beetle Enters His Battle Mode with McFarlane Toys

"The first in his family to graduate college, Jaime Reyes harbors dreams of law school, but instead is conflicted in the face of threats to his home and misfortunes befalling his family. When he becomes symbiotically connected to an ancient alien biotechnology, Jaime is bestowed with almighty but unpredictable powers, leading him to fulfill his destiny and become a new generation of the Super Hero: Blue Beetle."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Blue Beetle is featured in his look from the Blue Beetle movie.

Blue Beetle includes 4 extra hands, wings and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

