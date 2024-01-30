Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Board the Tantive IV with LEGO's Newest Star Wars Anniversary Set

Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of LEGO Star Wars with an impressive assortment of new set from replica ships to iconic scenes

LEGO is celebrating a big anniversary this year as it marks the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars. An event like this means new sets are on the way, along with some surprises for fans who snag them up. Kicking things off is a new Boarding the Tantive IV set featuring Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers taking on three members of the Rebel Alliance. This set measures 8.5" long and nicely captures the opening sequence of Star Wars: A New Hope. Fans will be pleased with all of these minifigures and will be a blaster capturing the power of the Empire from such an iconic scene. However, the fun does not end there, as LEGO is inserting limited edition Star Wars minifigures into these sets, and the Boarding the Tantive IV set includes Arc Trooper Fives from The Clone Wars with an anniversary base. Coming in at $54.99, this 501-piece set is one Star Wars fans will not want to miss, and pre-orders are already popping up online with a March 2024 release.

LEGO Star Wars Boarding the Tantive IV

"Relive Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers boarding the Tantive IV in Star Wars: A New Hope with this buildable toy playset (75387) for kids aged 8 and up. It features a detailed recreation of the corridor inside Tantive IV where Darth Vader's Stormtroopers battled Captain Antilles' Rebel Fleet Troopers, with levers to 'blast' open the entrance door and topple characters during battle play. Connectors allow builders to add another 75387 set (sold separately) to extend the corridor. This collectible brick-built fantasy toy playset has 7 LEGO Star Wars minifigures, including Darth Vader, 2 Stormtroopers, 2 Rebel Fleet Troopers and Captain Antilles with accessories for action play."

LEGO Tantive IV buildable playset for kids – Recreate the iconic Boarding the Tantive IV scene from Star Wars: A New Hope where Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers battled the Rebels

7 LEGO Star Wars minifigures – Darth Vader, 2 Stormtroopers, 2 Rebel Fleet Troopers and Captain Antilles, plus a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary of Clone Trooper Fives minifigure with a display stand

Buildable fantasy toy playset with fun features – Flick levers to 'blast' open the entrance door to the corridor and topple LEGO® minifigures during battle play

Collectible Star Wars toy for kids – Connectors allow builders to add another 75387 set (sold separately) to extend the corridor

Build, play and display – The Tantive IV corridor buildable model in this 502-piece set measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 8.5 in. (22 cm) wide and 5 in. (13 cm) deep

