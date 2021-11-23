Boba Fett Gets Comfy as Columbia Unveils New Star Wars Collection

Columbia Sportswear is preparing for The Book of Boba in a stylish and comfy way as they unveil their newest Star Wars collection. This limited quantity collection captures the armor of Boba Fett while Columbia incorporates their award-winning designs. Prices for this collection will vary between $40-450 depending on what signature apparel you design to get, and the Columbia Boba Fett-inspired Collection features four styles:

Interchange Jacket (MSRP $450)

Hoodie (MSRP $120)

Tee (MSRP $50)

Ball Cap (MSRP $40)

This outdoor Columbia gear keeps the Star Wars design alive with a subtle yet elegant design that Boba Fett fans can truly appreciate. The Boba Jacket features a special custom internal design, as well as design cues from Boba's armor, and will keep you warm this winter. The hoodie has a nice cotton-blend fleece that adds designs to the hood while keeping bounty hunters comfy during the holiday. Lastly, Columbia is releasing two Boba Fett tees with an archives design as well as a ball cap with the iconic Mythosaur emblem, which will finish off your Boba wardrobe. The whole Star Wars Columbia apparel collection is set to release on December 3, 2021, at 12:01 EDT here.

"Columbia Sportswear, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, is launching a special-edition collection inspired by Boba Fett, the most notorious bounty hunter in the Star Wars galaxy. These special-edition pieces feature intricate details honoring this legendary fan-favorite character and also possess the Columbia DNA of gear made for the outdoors. Available on Dec. 3, this collection is built for fans around the world to enjoy the outdoors in authentic Star Wars style while keeping them warm and protected against all the unpredictable elements the galaxy can throw their way."

"These pieces will be available on columbia.com/StarWars starting at 12:01am EST on Dec. 3 and in-store at select Columbia-branded retail locations. (Store listings are online and listed below). This is the seventh time that Columbia has collaborated with Lucasfilm to build a distinct collection that honors the characters from the Star Wars saga in new and unexpected ways. Ranging in price from $40-$450 (US), the pieces include an array of outerwear and sportswear for men and women."