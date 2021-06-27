Boba Fett Returns With His New Star Wars: The Mandalorian LEGO Set

It is crazy that there are no new Boba Fett collectibles since his return in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2. Boba only has roughly 7 minutes of screen time in the Original Trilogy, and he is one of the most sought-after figures, especially his prototype rocket launching design. This is the first time we saw Boba Fett's since 1983, and we found out he actually did not die in the Sarlacc Pit. You would imagine people would be used to give fans some awesome collectibles, and finally it likes like we are getting some. LEGO has officially revealed that the Slave I is back and ready for action with their newest The Mandalorian building set.

The starship is 583 pieces and will come with two LEGO mini-figures with The Mandalorian himself and Boba. As for the ship itself, it will feature an opening cockpit, rotating wings, and 4 blasters, with 2 of them being stud shooters. With The Book of Boba premiering later this year, this is a perfect set to prepare fans for his glorious solo series. The LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship is priced at $49.99, and pre-orders are set to release on August 1, 2021. Collectors can find the product page here and stay tuned for other upcoming The Mandalorian sets.

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans can play out bounty-hunting missions and battles with this brilliant LEGO® brick version of Boba Fett's Starship (75312). It features a handle for easy flying, an opening LEGO mini-figure cockpit, rotating wings, 2 stud shooters and 2 rotating dual blaster cannons (non-shooting). This premium-quality set also includes Boba Fett and The Mandalorian LEGO mini-figures with weapons, plus a Carbonite brick that fits in a compartment of the starship."

"There is also a transporter vehicle to move the starship and use as a stand so kids can display this awesome building toy in a vertical flying position. The set comes with clear instructions so even LEGO newcomers can build confidently. The LEGO Group has been creating brick-built versions of Star Wars™ starfighters, vehicles, locations and characters since 1999. The LEGO Star Wars theme has become hugely successful with construction sets that make super gifts for fans of all ages."

Includes 2 LEGO® mini-figures: Boba Fett with a blaster and The Mandalorian with his blaster rifle and a beskar spear, plus a Carbonite brick to add to the creative play possibilities.

The starship has a handle for easy flying, an opening LEGO® mini-figure cockpit, rotating wings, 2 stud shooters, 2 rotating dual blaster cannons (non-shooting) and a compartment for a Carbonite brick.

Also includes a transporter vehicle to move the starship on the ground in play scenarios; this also makes a great display stand for builders to show off their creation in an upright flight position.

The starship measures over 3.5 in. (8 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) long and 8 in. (20 cm) wide and makes an impressive centerpiece that will wow your young builder's friends.