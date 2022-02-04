Boss Fight Studio Reveals New 5" Figure Line: Power Stars

Some of your favorite superheroes are back and not from Marvel or DC, but the heroes and villains of yesteryear. Boss Fight Studio has announced they will be releasing a new Retro Action Figure line featuring these heroes and villains called Power Stars. Four figures are on their way with The Phantom, Flash Gordon, Ming the Merciless, and Thun, who are all loaded with star stunning color. They will feature 7 points of articulation to keep the nostalgia alive as well as stand only 5" tall. No packaging has been revealed, but I imagine they will feature something unique like a card back as seen on other Boss Fight Studio figures. Power Stars looks like a fun set of figures capturing the thrills of the King Features comics while keeping the retro world alive. Each figure is priced at $21.99, with them all set to release in Fall 2022, and pre-orders can be found right here.

"Power Stars are the action figures you always wanted as a kid, ready to make all your heroic dreams come true! These brand new 5" retro-feel action figures feature seven points of articulation and all the nostalgia. Featuring your favorite super heroes from King Features classic comics, collect them all to bring your favorite comics to life! Figures are packaged on a blister card featuring brand new artwork inspired by your favorite comic characters. Age 8+

The Phantom, the legendary Ghost Who Walks, includes two pistols which fit into his belt.

Ming the Merciless comes with a stylish fabric cape, sword, and blaster which fit into his belt.

Flash Gordon includes an interchangeable alternate head, blaster, and sword which fit into his belt.

Prince Thun, the mighty lion man, includes his trusty sword to help keep Mongo safe.

Estimated Ex-Factory Fall 2022. This is a Pre-Order Item. Any items on the order with this will be held for shipping until all items are in stock!"