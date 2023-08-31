Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, injustice ii, McFarlane Toys

Bow Before Brainiac with McFarlane Toys New Injustice 2 Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil new figures including the arrival of Brainiac

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys unveils its latest figure. Returning to the world of Injustice 2, the villain Brainiac has arrived, and Superman might be the only one who can save them all. This is the first time that Brainiac has arrived in the DC Multiverse line from McFarlane. This version features a more realistic take on the DC Comics villain with some nods to the comic book design. He will come with attachable tentacles for pure destruction as well as a collectible card. The Injustice 2 DC Multiverse figure roster is pretty big at McFarlane, with Batman, Green Arrow, Supergirl, Dr. Fate, Gorilla Grodd, Flash, and even Reverse Flash already having releases. Brainiac will be a nice figure to halt the fighting and have them unite once more. Pre-orders for Injustice 2 Brainiac are live right here for $22.99 with an October 2023 release.

"Originally from the planet most frequently named Colu, Brainiac's artificial mind and body have morphed several times over the decades, but his unquenchable thirst for absolute knowledge, regardless of the billions of innocent lives which might be destroyed in the process, has made him one of the deadliest villains the universe has ever seen. For Brainiac, the knowledge he acquires is only valuable if he and he alone possesses it, and no one else."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Brainiac is featured in his outfit from the video game Injustice 2.

Brainiac includes tentacles and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

