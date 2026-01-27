Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: dc comics, mafex

Break the Bat Once Again with Batman: Knightfall Bane MAFEX Reissue

If you missed the first release, here is a second chance as new MAFEX reissues are on the way including Batman: Knightfall Bane

In 2025, DC Comics' Absolute Batman became a commercial and cultural phenomenon. Launched as the flagship title of the new Absolute Universe line, the series quickly shattered sales records; the first issue alone sold millions of copies. That number only increased as it entered double‑digit reprints in 2026, making it one of DC's best‑selling comics in years. Absolute Bane, while not as headline‑grabbing as Absolute Batman itself, played a key role in that popularity by elevating one of Batman's most iconic villains in the new wicked universe. While not as insane or massive as the Absolute version, MAFEX has announced the reissue of their DC Comics Batman: Knightfall Bane figure.

This iconic version is the one that truly broke the Bat, and now collectors can recreate that infamous moment once again. Priced at $109.99, this DC Comics reissue brings back the iconic first appearance of Bane from the Knightfall storyline. Coming in at 7.48" tall, Basne is highly detailed, fully articulated, and faithfully captures his luchador-inspired outfit. Not many accessories are included, with two head sculpts and swappable hands, but this villain does not mean much to break Batman. Pre-orders are already live on Big Bad Toy Store with a February 2026 release, so secure yours now if you missed the previous release.

Batman: Knightfall MAFEX No.216 Bane Action Figure

"Based on the Batman: Knightfall storyline from DC Comics, this MAFEX Bane action figure is highly articulated with several features and accessories. Bane features a detailed sculpt and 2 head portraits. Batman figure sold separately."

Product Features

7.48 inches (19cm) tall

Made of plastic

Based on the Batman: Knightfall DC Comics storyline

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Batman figure sold separately

Box Contents

Bane figure

Two Head sculpts

Six Pairs of interchangeable hands

Stand

