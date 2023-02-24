McFarlane Reveals Beast Boy as the DC Comics Titans Build-A-Figure The Teen Titans are back and have grown up a little since and McFarlane Toys brings the DC Comics team to life with DC Multiverse

A new Build-A-Figure wave has been revealed from McFarlane Toys with the Titans from the epic DC Rebirth rebooting event. Collectors can check out that full reveal right here, with some of the figures already starting to arrive for pre-order today. The Titans wave will consist of four iconic DC Comics Teen Titans heroes who are all grown up with Nightwing, Donna Troy, Raven, and Arsenal. Each of their sculpts is just well done, with each getting packed with detail, and it is a set of characters we never usually get figures for. However, that was not all, as McFarlane Toys has finally revealed who the mighty Build-A-Figure is for this wave, and things get pretty beastly. That is right, the fellow Teen Titans member Beast Boy is back and is unleashing his wild side with a massive new figure.

Beast Boy is a fan-favorite hero, and dedicated DC Comics fans will not have a problem snagging up this whole wave. It looks like McFarlane Toys has captured his Sasquatch transformation with this release, and they did a great job with it. While a gorilla, dinosaur, and other animal forms would be interesting to see, this version captures at least some Beast Boy characteristics besides just giving fans a green animal. This is a DC Multiverse set that fans can easily get behind, and it is released, and waves like this that really put the spotlight back on McFarlane Toys. The whole set of figures are expected to arrive in March 2023, with each figure priced at $24.99 each. Pre-orders are starting to already arrive online and will be a general release at most online retailers like here. Be sure to get your pre-orders, as this seems like a wave of figures that will not stay on shelves long.