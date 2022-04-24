Bring Home the Wild West with Pyramyd Air's John Wayne Collection

As a historian, many parts of history are truly iconic, with films, books, and movies helping us relive the eras. One of those eras is the Wild West, with gunslinging adventures that collectors and fans have fallen in love with. Westerns are a big part of film history, and some cowboy films are just classic like most of the films featuring the one and only John Wayne. To capture our western hero, Pyramyd Air is bringing the wild west back to life with their impressive John Wayne Signature Gun Collection. Our friends over at Pyramyd Air sent up some of these replicas to check out, and we are highly impressed.

We got two replica guns from the John Wayne Collection, the Colt CO2 Pellet Revolver (Weathered), and the Western Justice Lil' Duke. These officially licensed airguns capture the feel and style of the west in an inexpensive and safer way. Starting off with the Colt, this airgun shows off the Colt Single Action Army revolver with authentic action, a full metal frame, and a composite grip. It feels, smells, and is loaded like a revolver making it a true collector's item for any John Wayne fan. The revolver is single action only, has a working ejector rod, and you load the pellets into the removable shells. It was clean shooting, which this bad boy and Pyramyd Air made sure we were covered with the necessary CO2 canisters, pellets, and necessary safety goggles.

John Wayne's Lil' Duke was a different story, and we switch to a standard BB gun for the release. The finish was excellent, features lever-action reloading, and has a fantastic 550 shot capacity. With speeds of 350 fps, any collectors can show off some Western Justice, and Pyramyd Air even has some fun targets to shoot at which can be found here and here. My only issue with the Lil Duke was the lever-action reload as it would occasionally get stuck, which could lead to getting your fingers crushed. I think this was mainly due to the BBs wanting to go in more than one at a time, jamming it up. Besides that, it shot smooth, was easy to use, and was a perfect add-on to the John Wayne Collection.

Pyramyd Air did an excellent job with their John Wayne Collection and is a worthy addition to any Western fan. The Revolver was easily my favorite of the two, and it added this extra set of realism that added a wow factor. This gun is no toy and it should be treated as the real deal, making this a more adult collectible than anything else. More items are offered by Pyramyd Air for their John Wayne Collection with 1911, pellet and BB cartridge shells, Nickel Colt, and a pistol case. All of these and more can be found right here, and with summer finally, here it is a perfect time to tame that inner cowboy of yours.