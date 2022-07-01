Dr. Fate Enters the World of Black Adam with New McFarlane Figure

At long last, Dr. Fate has made his way to the big-screen as James Bond himself is taking up the role. I am excited to see what Pierce Brosnan brings to the table, and McFarlane Toys is bringing his superhero role to 7" figure form. Most of Dr. Fates' design is straight from DC Comics, but there are plenty of new live-action elements that have been included. Black Adam is setting up big things for the DCEU, and I am excited to see what is in store for us. Of course, no DCEU release is complete with a DC Multiverse wave, and the entire The Justice Society has arrived.

Dr. Fate is one of the biggest names in the group, and his figure looks excellent. From the new texture design, modified helmet, new suit, and fancy cape, this is a mystical hero that can cause some serious damage. Let's hope McFarlane gives this version of the hero more attention than the terrible Injustice 2 Dr. Fate was all for show and had terrible articulation. No accessories are included, so McFarlane needs a non-weapon accessory pack to help boost up some of these figures. Pre-orders for the Dr. Fate Black Adam DC Multiverse figure are live here at $19.99 with an August 2022 release. Be sure to check out some of the other figures to complete your team with Hawkman, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher.

"Upon wearing the ancient alien golden Helmet of Fate, Kent Nelson transforms from kindly academic into a mystical sorcerer. One of the founding members of The Justice Society, Doctor Fate is able to forgo all emotion to envision future outcomes, conjure terrifying illusions and bewitch his opponents with power that outmatches even the powers of the gods."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Dr. Fate is based on his look from the upcoming movie Black Adam

Dr. Fate Comes with a flight stand

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures