Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: dc comics, Factory Entertainment, wonder woman

Bring Home Wonder Woman's Tiara with Factory Entertainment

Get ready to bring home a piece of the DC Universe as Factory Entertainment is back with Wonder Woman prop replica

Wonder Woman's tiara is an iconic piece of her superhero attire, and Factory Entertainment has brought it to life. Her signature golden, star-adorned, and winged headpiece that is an essential part of her costume can now be yours with their latest DC Comics prop replica. This tiara is not merely a fashionable accessory; it also serves as a formidable weapon and symbol of her Amazonian heritage. Coming to life from the live-action film Wonder Woman, Princess Diana's headpiece has been faithfully crafted in brass and comes with its own display stand. When removed and thrown with precision, her tiara can act as a deadly, boomerang-like weapon that is capable of subduing a variety of her enemies. Beyond its utility in combat, the tiara also represents Wonder Woman's connection to her Amazonian roots and her commitment to justice, which Factory Entertainment has captured perfectly. The replica will come with a certificate of authenticity and the limited edition prop is priced at $250. Wonder Woman fans can pre-order one right here and now with a December 2023 release date.

The Tiara of Wonder Woman Comes to Life

"This belonged to the greatest warrior in our history, our beloved Antiope. Make sure you are worthy of it." – Queen Hippolyta The tiara was the last item Princess Diana had to earn in order to become Wonder Woman and is an essential piece of her Amazonian metal armory. The Wonder Woman Tiara Limited Edition Prop Replica is based on the prop as worn by superhero Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in various Warner Bros. DC films."

"Factory Entertainment was provided with official assets from each film and was able to meticulously study the Tiara to accurately replicate what's seen on screen. Cast out of high-quality brass, the Tiara replica features a soft felt lining on the interior and comes with a metal display based on Wonder Woman's shield and the hilts of the legendary God Killer sword. It also comes with a certificate of authenticity. Don't miss your chance to add this Tiara to your DC Comics collection today!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!