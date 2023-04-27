New Marvel Studios Disney+ Cosbi Series 2 Minis Incoming from Hot Toys The world of Marvel Studios is getting adorable once again with Hot Toys as they unveil their new Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection (Series 2)

New Marvel Studios collectibles are on the way from Hot Toys as they unveil their new Marvel Disney+ Cosbi Bobble-Head Series 2 Collection. A variety of MCU series is featured in the set with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Hawkeye, Loki, Moon Knight, and WandaVision. Nine Cosbi figures are in this wave, and as usual, they will come sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed. Series 2 will consist of She-Hulk, Daredevil (Yellow Suit), Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch (Halloween), Vision (Halloween), President Loki, Hawkeye Clint Barton, Hawkeye Kate Bishop, and Moon Knight luminous effects as the Mystery Cosbi. Each of these mini Marvel Studios figures is packed with detail and these adorable little guys need a bigger worldwide release. Cosbi's are only available in select markets, but all things Hot Toys can be found right here in the meantime.

Relive Iconic Marvel Studios Disney+ Series with Hot Toys

"Marvel Studios – Marvel Disney+ Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection (Series 2). It has been another great year that Disney+ kept us company getting through the days and nights in 2022. Not only has Disney+ led us to a new era of Disney Production, we have never been introduced to more Marvel heroes than ever, they are now simply a tap from us. To recap the Marvel Studios' creations that we encountered, Hot Toys is introducing Series 2 of Marvel Disney+ Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection, fusing together Cosbi miniature style and Marvel Studio characters' charisma."

"The Marvel Disney+ Cosbi Bobble-head collection (Series 2) features our favorite Marvel Characters Moon Knight holding his crescent blades, Daredevil which everyone is ecstatic about his return wielding his trademark billy clubs, She-Hulk confidently showing off her strong arm, the president Loki variant, Scarlet Witch and Vision in Halloween costume, the dynamic arrow-shooting duo Hawkeye and Kate Bishop and Moon Knight with luminous reflective effects as the Mystery Cosbi."

"Each random package box includes a 8 – 10 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Wouldn't it be nice to wrap up your Disney+ watch history with these energizing Cosbi?"