Bring Home Your Love For Home Alone with These Collectibles

Christmas is almost here, so that means cookies, hot cocoa, and hanging out with family while watching your favorite holiday films. Home Alone is one of those movies I have to at least watch three-time around the holidays, and this year there are plenty of collectibles to bring home. Whether you need a special gift for a loved one, a friend, or yourself, we have rounded up some of the best Home Alone collectibles around. NECA holds a lot of the keys, this time with the rerelease of their 1/12 scaled clothed figures featuring Kevin and the Wet Bandits. NECA also has two fleece blankets that Home Alone fans can choose from featuring the Filthy Animals phrase or the map that Kevin uses for his traps.

One of my favorite Home Alone pieces that fans will not want to miss out on this year is the Home Alone "The Polinski" Bomber Jacket from RSVLTS. Capturing John Candy's character Gus Polinksi from the band Kenosha Kickers who helps Kevin's mom find her way home. Gus is also known as Polka King of the Midwest with hit songs like Polka, Polka, Polka, Twin Lakes Polka, and Yamahoozie Polka. RSVLTS captures an iconic actor in the world of Home Alone in a fantastic way which can be found right here. Be sure to check out all of the other apparel that RSVLTS has to offer including some Lost in New York designs here. All of these Home Alone collectibles are must own pieces, and fans can find all of the NECA releases here and the perfect book for the holidays here. Check out all of our picks below and Happy Holidays!

NECA 1/12 Clothed Figures for Kevin, Harry, and Marv

"When Kevin's family left on their European vacation, they forgot one little detail: Kevin. But as it turns out, being left behind has never been so much fun! Celebrate 25 years of Home Alone with these retro clothed action figures from the classic family comedy without the family. Kevin and would-be burglars the Wet Bandits (Marv and Harry) are dressed in tailored fabric clothing similar to the iconic toy lines of the 1970s.

Each figure comes with interchangeable heads sculpted in the actor's likeness as well as plenty of accessories: Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) comes with alternate hands, BB gun, zipline handlebars, and Little Nero's pizza box; Harry (Joe Pesci) comes with kaleidoscope, crowbar, and drawstring burglar sack; Marv (Daniel Stern) comes with snow globe, crowbar, and drawstring burglar sack."

Get Comfy this Winter with Fleece Blankets from NECA

"Warm up during the holidays with this Home Alone fleece blanket. It measures 50 x 60 inches and features Kevin's battle plans printed on it.Warm-up during the holidays with this Home Alone fleece blanket. The fleece measures 50 x 60 inches and features the iconic phrase "Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal" printed on it."

50 x 60 inches (127cm x 152.40cm)

Made of fleece

Based on the Home Alone movie

Become the Polka King of the Midwest with RSVLTS

"Tired of telling people at holiday parties that you're Gus Polinski, Polka King of the Midwest, and creator of the smash hit "Polka Polka Polka," but no one believes you? Those days are long gone. Who could doubt you now in the official bomber jacket of Gus Polinski and the Kickers? No one, that's who. It says "Gus" on the front for crying out loud. All hail the Polka King."

Side pockets for carrying polka sheet music

Patterns: All of our clothing is unique, which means the exact pattern locations may differ slightly from what's seen in the photo. That's called one-of-a-kind.

Colors: We do our best to show you an exact representation, but as everyone views on a different device, it's possible that the colors of the product may differ slightly from what's seen on your screen.

A Holiday Classic Recieves Its Own Illustrated Storybook

"The beloved, classic Christmas movie is now an illustrated storybook for readers of all ages! With an amusing read-aloud story and enchanting, immersive illustrations, this charming adaptation is the perfect nostalgic gift alongside family holiday classics like The Polar Express and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister wished his family would disappear. He never thought his wish would come true! Can he keep a couple of crooks from entering his house? And will his family return in time for Christmas? Complete with bumbling burglars, brilliant booby traps, and a heartwarming happy ending, this picture book is perfect for movie fans, parents, and any kid who's ever dreamed of being home alone"