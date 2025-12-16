Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics

Brown Suit Wolverine Marvel Legends Revealed for 2026

Prepare your bank accounts in 2026 as Hasbro has just revealed the first figures for the year including a Brown Suit Wolverine

Brown Suit Wolverine was a long-awaited fan-favorite incarnation that was finally brought to life in Deadpool & Wolverine. Fans have been demanding a fully suited Wolverine on screen for decades, and Marvel Studios finally delivered with this multiversal film. Inspired by the classic John Byrne-era costume, this era of Loga showcases a more grounded set of stories in Marvel Comics, showing the darker side of the man behind the mask. One of the most iconic appearances of this suit was in The Incredible Hulk #340, featuring artwork by Todd McFarlane that showcased the Hulk's reflection in Wolverine's claws. This scene was nicely recreated in the MCU, and now Hasbro is bringing this Brown Suit Variant to the Marvel Legends line.

Everything about that live-action appearance was nicely captured here, bringing the iconic comic book design to life in the real world. Despite showing up unmasked, Hasbro has included a masked portrait instead, showing off this X-Man in his full X-Suit. However, collectors who already own the previous Yellow Suit Logan figure can attach the unmasked head sculpt to this figure, which will come with an additional neck peg and a hooded mask. Pre-orders for Brown Suit Wolverine are set to arrive today on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers at 1 PM EST for $27.99 with a Spring 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine – Wolverine (Brown Suit)

"While universe-hopping, Deadpool's delighted to find a Wolverine variant who is wearing the classic brown and tan suit, until he realizes he's stepped right in the middle of a brutal face-off with the Hulk. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Wolverine action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's Brown Suit variation in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine."

"The Wolverine (Brown Suit) figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including an alternate mask, neck piece, and alternate hands to display with or without claws. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability).

