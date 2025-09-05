Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Build a Slice of the Death Star with LEGOs New $1000 Star Wars Set

Things are getting pretty wild at LEGO as they debut their latest Ultimate Collector Edition Star Wars set with a massive Death Star diorama

Brace yourselves, Star Wars fans and master builders—LEGO just raised the galaxy-sized bar with the all-new Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) Death Star (75419). This awe-inspiring model shatters records as LEGO's most ambitious set ever with a mind-blowing 9,023 pieces. When fully built, this slice of the Death Star stands 20.6", spans 18.9" wide, and is 15.1" deep, and that's just the beginning. This isn't your average spherical build. LEGO transformed the Death Star into a stunning slice-style diorama, revealing the rich interior of this Imperial death machine. Star Wars fans will be able to recreate iconic scenes from A New Hope and Return of the Jedi with a whopping 38 minifigures being included.

Step into the trash compactor, explore Princess Leia's cell, duel at Emperor Palpatine's throne room, or inspect your Stormtrooper ranks in the hangar bay with an Imperial Shuttle. This is a truly massive and intricate set; however, it might be more than fans expect, as it gets a massive $999.99 price tag. That is right, this LEGO Star Wars set comes in at $1000 and would truly dominate your Star Wars collection. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the set is expected to arrive on October 4, 2025, and fans can check it out in the future on the LEGO Store.

LEGO Star Wars – Death Star Diorama

"Channel the dark side of the Force for a monumental creative challenge with this LEGO® Star Wars™ building kit (75419). This Ultimate Collector Series version of the Death Star from the classic Star Wars saga is the biggest LEGO Star Wars set of all (at launch) and is very displayable on a small surface due to its compact foundation."

"It is packed with details and Easter eggs to delight every fan. There's the crushing trash compactor where the Rebel heroes were trapped; Princess Leia's holding cell; the hangar control room that Luke Skywalker and Han Solo infiltrated disguised as Stormtroopers; the tractor beam control unit that Obi-Wan Kenobi deactivated; Emperor Palpatine's throne room; the hangar bay with the Imperial Shuttle; the Death Star's Superlaser; and much more. Set contains 9,023-pieces."

