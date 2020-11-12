Miles Morales is Back with New Animated Figure from Sentinel

Sentinel is taking us back into the Spider-Verse with the brand-new six-inch figure. The figure will be part of a new toy line called SV-Action, with the first figure being Miles Morales from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. They capture his animated style perfectly as he stands 5 inches tall and features about 30 points of articulation. Miles will come with both masks in on unmasked head sculpts as well as swappable parts for his spider suit with a jacket and shorts. He also comes with interchangeable hands, webbing effects, sneakers, a display base, and Spider-Ham's mallet. This figure brings the amazing animated film to life, and now collectors can show off their love for the film with a beautiful figure.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a widely popular film, and this figure will be a great addition to any growing spider collection. Miles Morales Spider-Man is getting a lot of attention lately, especially with his newest video game debuting on PlayStation. This means more and more collectibles, so when certain ones truly stand out, like this, you have to take notice. The Miles Morales SV-Action Figure from Sentinel can be found located here. He is priced at $88 in a set to release in May 2021. More Spider-Verse figures are set to release in this line later on, so stay tuned to expand your collection even further.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse SV-ACTION Miles Morales / Spider-Man "All right, let's do this one last time!" Based on the hit movie"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", Sentinel is excited to present "Miles Morales" as the first release of our new SV-ACTION figure series! This is a fully articulated figure which allows you to replicate various cool and vivid battle scenes just as seen in the movie. It comes with a huge selection of optional parts including everything from 2 heads for the Spider-Man suit, Miles Head revealing his real face, multiple hand parts for different poses to clothes as well as objects like headphone, spray can, hammer, etc. More characters from the movie will follow, stay tuned!"