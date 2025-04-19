Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Build Kylo Ren's Helmet as LEGO Reveals New Star Wars Bust Sets

The force is strong with LEGO as they return to a galaxy far, far away as they debut with brand new selection of Star Wars sets

Article Summary Celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Force Awakens with LEGO Star Wars helmets.

Create Kylo Ren's menacing helmet with LEGO bricks for an epic Star Wars display.

Pre-order the Kylo Ren Helmet now, releasing on May 1, 2025, for $69.99.

Includes step-by-step instructions and a 3D building app for all skill levels.

Kylo Ren's helmet is a dark, intimidating mask designed to evoke the fearsome legacy of Darth Vader. Forged from salvaged parts and black metal, the helmet obscures his face and voice, giving him a mechanical, menacing tone. It's both armor and a symbol to help distance Kylo Ren from his true identity, Ben Solo, who is conflicted. The 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Force Awakens has arrived, and LEGO is honoring the Dark Side with a new set of Star Wars brick-built helmets. One of which is the return of Kylo Ren, which stands 7" tall and features a bailable stand. The helmet captures the cleaner all-black helmet from The Force Awakens and will surely be a menacing addition to any Star Wars collection. This helmet will now join LEGO's other helmet sets with Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, The Mandalorian, Commander Cody, and much more. The Star Wars Kylo Ren Helmet is priced at $69.99, and pre-orders are already live with a May 1, 2025 release.

LEGO Star Wars – Kylo Ren Helmet

"Channel the dark side of your creative force to honor the Leader of the Knights of Ren with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Kylo Ren Helmet buildable model kit for adults (75415). A nostalgic Star Wars gift for creative adult fans, this set is the ideal way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Force Awakens™ in which this iconic helmet was first seen. Recreate distinctive features of the helmet with LEGO bricks, including special elements with printed silver decoration, and place your creation on the stand to complete a striking Star Wars display."

"This build-and-display set is suitable for both experienced LEGO builders and Star Wars fantasy-adventure fans who are new to brick-building. It includes step-by-step instructions to guide you through the complex build, and you can download the LEGO Builder app which lets you visualize a 3D digital version of the construction model as you build."

