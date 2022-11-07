LEGO Celebrates the 2022's Year of the Rabbit with New Festive Set

LEGO is here to help celebrate the Lunar New Year once again with another fantastic construction set. This year marks The Year of the Rabbit, and the city kicks off the festivities with the Lunar New Year Parade set. Coming in at 1,653 pieces, this parade is packed with character from 18 LEGO minifigures with 5 musicians, 2 masked performers, as well as some party people in costumes from Monkie Kid and a pirate to an astronaut and even a Year of The Rabbit performer. All of the floats have wheels and can be connected or displayed individually. From the performers on the drums, the knight and pirates taking on a dragon to the family watching this parade, LEGO captured the New Year in style. These sets are always beautifully crafted, packed with creativity and fill with the perfect set of culture for fans. Make LEGO your new Lunar New Year tradition and this set is priced at $129.99 and set to go up for purchase January 10, 2023 right here.

Build the Power of the Year of the Rabbit

"Celebrate the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit with this LEGO® Lunar New Year Parade building set (80111) for ages 8 and up. A delightfully playful festive centerpiece, it features 3 connectible toy parade floats. Push the floats with rabbit and LEGO themes to animate the buildable rabbit and dragon, and push the musicians' float to make the on-board drummer minifigure drum automatically. The set includes separate instructions for each model, so family members and friends can build together."

"Bring the colorful brick-built parade to life with 18 LEGO minifigures, including a performer in a rabbit outfit, 2 masked performers, 5 musical performers with instrument accessories, and LEGO performers dressed as Monkie Kid, a pirate, an astronaut and a knight. Collectible LEGO Traditional Festival sets make wonderful holiday gift toys for kids and anyone interested in Asian culture, offering exciting building challenges and hours of creative play."

Lunar New Year play-and-display set (80111) – LEGO® builders can recreate the joyous atmosphere of a traditional Lunar New Year Parade with this set featuring 3 colorful, connectible toy floats

18 LEGO® minifigures – 5 musicians, 2 masked performers, LEGO performers dressed as Monkie Kid, a pirate, an astronaut and a knight, a family of 4, 2 spectators and a Year of The Rabbit performer

Rabbit- and music-themed floats – The rabbit float features a buildable rabbit that moves automatically as the float is pushed. Push the musicians' float to make the on-board drummer minifigure drum

LEGO® float – Place minifigures on the float and push it to make the buildable dragon move automatically

Gift toy for ages 8 and up – Give this premium-quality, 1,653-piece LEGO® building kit as a Lunar New Year holiday gift to creative kids and adults with an interest in Asian customs

Festive Lunar New Year centerpiece – The rabbit float model measures over 6 in. (15 cm) high, 6 in. (15 cm) long and 4 in. (10 cm) wide