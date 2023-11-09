Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, Marvel Studios

Build the Marvel Studios Avengers Tower with LEGO's Newest Release

LEGO has just revealed their biggest and greatest Marvel Studios construction set to date with the Avengers Tower

Article Summary LEGO unveils epic Avengers Tower set with 5,201 pieces and 31 minifigures.

Standing at 35.5 inches, the tower includes scenes from iconic Marvel films.

Priced at $499.99, this ultimate Marvel set releases on November 24, 2023.

Features include removable sides for interior access and a diverse array of accessories.

LEGO has just revealed their greatest and biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe set to date with the Avengers Tower. Coming in at a whopping 5,201 pieces, the headquarters of the Avengers stands at a mighty 35.5 inches tall and includes 31 minifigures! The Avengers Tower has been a part of several MCU films like The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Endgame. All of these movies and more come to life with this impressive set that is packed with Easter Eggs from head to toe. The set will include all the original Avengers with Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thor, and the Hulk. There will also be time-traveling heroes with Iron Man and Captain America, allowing for some Endgame antics.

That is not all either, as LEGO has also included minifigures from the second Marvel Studios Avengers film with War Machine, Wanda, Falcon, and others like Wong, Ant-Man, Vision, Wasp, SHIELD Agents, and much more. Of course, Loki and his Chitari invaders are also included, along with buildable creatures to help recreate the Battle of New York. Create iconic scenes like the arrival of Ultron, the Battle of New York, checking out America's Ass, or build a Quinjet, and save the day. This set is one of the most intricate Marvel Cinematic Universe collectibles to date, and if you are an MCU fan, then this is a must-own collectible. The Avengers Tower is not cheap, though, and is priced at $499.99; it is set for a November 24, 2023 release and can be found here in the meantime.

Bring Home LEGO's Marvel Studios Avengers Tower

"Recreate the most iconic building in the Avengers Universe with the LEGO® Marvel Avengers Tower (76269). This monumental build-and-display project for adult enthusiasts is packed with memorable scenes and classic characters. Celebrate Marvel Avengers on an epic scale. Standing over 35.5 in. (90 cm) tall, this 5,201-piece model is filled to the roof with recognizable scenes from the MCU and populated by an all-star cast of characters."

"One side of the building and the roof lift off to enable allow easy access to the interior, where numerous details and accessories reward fans with evocative movie references. A Leviathan, Quinjet and 2 Chitauri chariots stand by ready for battle. A convenient digital version of the set's building instructions can be found on the LEGO Builder app in addition to a printed booklet enclosed. Immersive model-making LEGO Sets for Adults offer a rewarding experience that provides a sense of satisfaction long after the construction work has been completed."

Landmark model for adults – LEGO® Marvel Avengers Tower (76269) captures the drama, style and scale of the most iconic building in the Avengers Universe

Iconic characters – Features 31 familiar figures, including Iron Man, Wong, Captain America, Thor, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Nick Fury, Hulk, War Machine, Vision, Hawkeye, Wanda Maximoff and The Wasp

Action on every floor – Familiar scenes include investigating Loki's scepter in the lab, Captain America's fight with himself on the glass walkways and the Quinjet launching from its hangar

Authentic accessories – Fans are rewarded with lots of accessories that evoke memorable movie moments, including the Tesseract, Thor's hammer and a dropped pager to signal Captain Marvel

Gift for adults – Experienced model-makers and Super Hero movie enthusiasts will find this build-and-display project a highly rewarding gift or personal treat

Dimensions – The completed model measures over 35.5 in. (90 cm) high, 13 in. (34 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep. One side of the building and the roof lift off to provide easy access to the interior

