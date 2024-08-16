Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys

Build Up Your Green Lantern Corps with New Deluxe McFarlane Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a brand new set of DC Comics Collector’s Edition figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys expands the DC Multiverse with new Green Lantern Corps figures, featuring Tomar-Re and Abin Sur.

Collector gets two lanterns with interchangeable heads, showcasing two iconic Green Lantern heroes.

Included accessories: energy shield, power blast, Lantern communication, and Green Lantern power battery.

Available for pre-order at $29.99, these deluxe figures are set to ship in September and selling out fast.

McFarlane Toys is doing something pretty impressive with their DC Comics Collector's Edition figure line. They have unveiled a new Green Lantern figure that, for once, is not human, as collectors get to build their very own Lantern Corps. Tomar-Re and Abin Sur are two revered members of DC Comics Green Lantern Corps, with each having a rich legacy in the DC Universe. Tomar-Re is a Xudarian who first appeared in Green Lantern #6 (1961), while Abin Sur, another legendary Lantern, made his debut in Showcase #22 (1959). Abin is best known for his fateful crash on Earth, where he would end up passing his ring to Hal Jordan! This new Collector's Editon gives the collector two Lanterns for the price of one, as it features swappable heads for each character. A nice variety of Willpower effects are also included with a shield, power blast, Lantern communication, and Power Battery. Priced at $29.99, DC Comics fans can become a member of the Corps in September, with pre-orders already going live at most online retailers and selling out fast.

Green Lantern Corps – McFarlane Collector Edition #22

"In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil's might beware my power…Green Lantern's light!" Those are the words of the ancient oath that every member of the Green Lantern Corps, the most elite institution the universe has ever known, must speak aloud before doing their sacred duty and charging up their emerald power rings—the most powerful weapons in the universe. The members of this intergalactic police force come from every known sentient species in the cosmos, each a fearless warrior with indomitable willpower."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 1 extra head portrait, 6 extra hands, energy shield, Green Lantern power battery and figure base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back. Plus a card stand

