Build Up Your Star Wars Mandalorian Nite Owl Army with New Figure

Hasbro is getting ready for Walmart Con with an impressive selection of exclusives including the new Star Wars Nite Owl army builder

Article Summary New Hasbro Star Wars Mandalorian Nite Owl figure exclusive to Walmart.

Pre-orders open March 14; figures priced at $24.97 for Walmart Con.

Detailed 6-inch action figure with premium articulation and accessories.

Figure represents elite female warriors from the Star Wars universe.

The Mandalorian Nite Owls are a group of warrior women from the planet Mandalore in the universe of Star Wars. They are an elite faction within Mandalore that is known for their exceptional combat skills, unwavering loyalty, and distinctive armor adorned with owl-inspired motifs. These deadly Mandalorians made multiple appearances in Star Wars media with Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Rebels, and most recently in The Mandalorian. The Nite Owls have been led by Bo-Katan Kryze during the Era of The Clone Wars, followed by the Reign of the Galactic Empire. Collectors can now build up their own Mandalorian Nite Owl army as Hasbro debuts their latest The Black Series figures.

Recognizable by their blue and silver armor, the Nite Owls back with a brand new and exclusive figure. Similar to the Koska Reeves figure, this female Mandalorian comes with a jetpack and a pistol with a holster. Mandalore is returning to its former glory, and adding these Nite Owls to any Star Wars collection with be a worthy addition. the Mandalorian Nite Owl is a Walmart Exclusive and will arrive during Walmart Collector Con. Pre-orders will go live this week on March 14 at 10 AM EST for $24.97, and the page is up but not live till release.

Star Wars Mandalorian Nite Owl Army Builder

"Star Wars The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, and series. This Star Wars action figure is detailed to look like a Mandalorian Nite Owl from The Mandalorian. With exquisite features and decoration, The Black Series embodies the quality and realism that devotees love. May the Force be with you!"

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars™ fans and collectors can display this 6 inch action figure (15 cm) — featuring premium design and multiple points of articulation, including a soft goods cape — in their collections

SERIES-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Mandalorian Nite Owl figure comes with a jetpack and blaster accessory

MANDALORIAN NITE OWL: A group of mostly female Mandalorian warriors spearheaded by Bo-Katan Kryze, the Nite Owls joined forces with the Children of the Watch to reclaim Mandalore

