Build Your Own Marvel Comics Fist Ninja Army with Marvel Legends

Hasbro has unveiled some new Marvel Legends at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders are arriving for the new wave

Daredevil and Elektra are ready to take down The Hand and have summoned the power of The Fist to do it. It is time for Marvel Legends fans to build their very own The Fist Army as Hasbro debut their latest Marvel Legends wave; this new Build A Figure wave builds The Mindless One and is focused around the Marvel Knights. King Daredevil is part of the set, and every king needs an Army, and Hasbro is delivering just that. Command your own horde of undead The Fist ninjas with this sweet Legends release. This ninja will come with two heads, swappable hands, and two weapons to put The Hand in their place. The Fist Ninja is priced at $24.99, is set for a December 2023 release, and can be found here. Be sure to add the upcoming Daredevil Elektra and King Daredevil figures to complete your army.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series The Fist Ninja

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Fist Ninja and other Marvel Knights action figures! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel comics action figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Daredevil comics. The Fist Ninja Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

Includes figure, 5 accessories, and 2 Build-A-Figure pieces.

DAREDEVIL-INSPIRED FIST NINJA: This Fist Ninja action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Daredevil comics. Makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display this premium Marvel 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with comics-inspired design and deco in their collection

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 5 accessories, including an alternate head

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Features fully poseable head, arms, and legs to reimagine scenes inspired by Marvel comics on your shelf

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PARTS (MINDLESS ONE): This Fist Ninja figure includes 2 Build-A-Figure pieces. Collect other figures in the Marvel Knights assortment to assemble an additional Marvel Comics action figure (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability

