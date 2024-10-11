Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: captain america, marvel, McFarlane Toys

Captain America Arrives with New Marvel Comics Statue from McFarlane

The Marvel Universe has returned to McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new collection of collectible statues that bring iconic moments to life

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a detailed Captain America statue inspired by the iconic Captain America #100 cover.

The statue features a classic Captain America look with cel-shaded design and a themed base.

Priced at $29.99, it's part of McFarlane's Marvel collection, including figures like Miles Morales and Hulk.

Pre-orders are available now, with a release planned for November 2024 and additional collectibles coming soon.

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a stunning new star spangled addition to their growing Marvel Comics statue collection. A new, highly detailed statue featuring the First Avenger, Captain America, has come to life and is inspired by the iconic cover of Captain America #100. This legendary comic book showcased Cap's transition from Tales of Suspense to his very own solo title, continuing to solidify his place as one of Marvel's most beloved heroes. The statue faithfully captures the classic look of this legendary Avenger, with cel-shading and all, complete with his star-spangled shield, colored suit, and sculpted action pose. McFarlane Toys brings the infamous #100 comic cover to life with themed base and collectible art card

As Steve Rogers charges forward, shield raised in defense of freedom, every detail of this statue is nicely featured, from the scales on Cap's uniform to the bright red, white, and blue colors of his costume. This marks the second Captain America statue to arrive as part of McFarlane Toys new Marvel Collection. Cpa will join Miles Morales, Hulk, Wolverine, and Magneto with this new wave of statues, and this one is priced at $29.99. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers as well as at the McFarlane Toys Store, with a November 2024 release. Be sure to also be on the lookout for the The Amazing Spider-Man #323 1:6 scale statue featuring Captain America to finish the set.

McFarlane Toys Marvel Comics Captain America #100 1/10 Statue

"Baron Zemo orders Agent 13 to assassinate Captain America. Can she pull the trigger?"

Inspired by Marvel Comics Captain America Issue #100.

1:10th scale collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Includes a collectible art card with character artwork on the front and comic book synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!