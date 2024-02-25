Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: captain america, iron studios, marvel

Captain America Kicks Off Iron Studios New Infinity Gauntlet Diorama

Iron Studios is back with a brand new and impressive selection of 1/10 Art Scale statue including the arrival of Captain America

Captain America is easily one of the most iconic and longest characters to continue to thrive in the Marvel Comics universe. Steve Rogers was created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby back in Captain America Comics #1 in March 1941 and was published by Timely Comics, soon to be Marvel Comics. Captain America is a beacon of hope in the dark and is a symbol as the defender of liberty and justice. His unwavering moral compass, dedication to his ideals, and willingness to sacrifice himself for the greater good have made him a beloved and respected figure among both superheroes and readers alike.

If anything, the new comic Avengers: Twilight captures just that, making it one of the best Captain America comics to hit shelves in a while. It looks like Iron Studios is capturing this frozen soldier with their new 1/10 Art Scale Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Diorama. In the end, Marvel fans will be able to depict an impressive diorama set showing our heroes go against the Mad Titan, Thanos. Standing at 8.6" tall, Captain America is in his star-spangled outfit in an action pose holding his ground. Tons of detail and color were put into this piece, and fans can purchase it for $179.99. Pre-orders are live for the first Infinity Gauntlet Diorama statue right on the Iron Studios Store with a Q4 2024 release.

Captain America Deluxe – Infinity Gauntlet Diorama

"Ready to throw his nearly indestructible shield, made with a Vibranium-metal alloy, used both for defense and attack, thanks to its aerodynamic properties, that optimize its offensive capacity in the mighty arms of the sentinel of liberty. Beyond space and time, in the ruins of a temple built to pay homage to Lady Death herself, a peculiar battlefield where the obstinate veteran hero leads the Avengers and joins his strength with other powerful heroes to save the universe from the mad titan named Thanos, determined to rewrite reality to his taste."

"Iron Studios proudly present the statue "Captain America Deluxe – Infinity Gauntlet Diorama – BDS Art Scale 1/10", the third release in the new Infinity Gauntlet series, a collection formed by statues composing a battle diorama set against the mad Titan, with a highly expressive extra interchangeable head and a tall base with a rocky formation of stalagmites and stalactites consuming the wreckage of Thanos' temple built to his beloved."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!